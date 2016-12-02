Praise from mother for LIVES first responder

A first responder at LIVES has been praised by a Lincolnshire mum for helping save her son’s life.

In a video released last week, Dawn Jones - who lives in Tetney - thanks a responder from the Horncastle based organisation

She reveals her 25-year-old son, Max, nearly died after collapsing at the family home.

Dawn called 999 and LIVES responder Chris Cole was first on the scene and performed life saving procedures.

During the traumatic experience, Dawn assisted Chris by using a bag valve mask resuscitator, and was effectively breathing for Max for 20 minutes.

Chris said: “Max’s incident is why I am responder, to help people in my community who need that specialist help, to buy those few minutes before the ambulance arrives and to try and make a difference day or night, 365 days a year.”

A grateful Dawn held a fundraising event for LIVES in Grimsby last Friday.