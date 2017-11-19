Praise for ‘fantastic’ Horncastle medics

Two paramedics from Horncastle have been praised for their ‘fantastic treatment’ of an injured woman in Boston last Tuesday.

Patricia Wallis contacted the News to say her friend had been injured in a fall in Boston.

She said the paramedics - a man and a woman - were ‘first class’.

She added: “The paramedics were from Horncastle. I was surprised they’d come so far but they were very professional.The treatment they gave was fantastic .

“There so much negativity these days about the NHS but these two were an absolute credit.”