Power to the people in Horncastle - but delays for cars!

Motorists have been warned that delays in and around Horncastle could continue until December as a power company continues work to improve the town’s electricity network.

Western Power Distribution says it is laying new cables that will boost ‘supply and reliability’ to more than 1,000 homes and businesses.

The work has involved installing temporary traffic lights at various locations in Horncastle, including Louth Road, Stanhope Road and Mareham Road.

That has prompted complaints from frustrated motorists...particularly on Louth Road where two sets of traffic lights were in operation last week, leading to lengthy delays.

The company has apologised and insisted it is doing everything it can to keep delays to a minimum.

In a statement, Western Power has confirmed the work is ‘on schedule’, but warns work will move on to Boston Road which is already the subject of complaints about jams.

A Western Power spokesman said: “Work to upgrade the electricity network is heading into its final stage and will be fully complete by December.

“We have been upgrading Horncastle’s primary electricity substation and laying new cable in a scheme which improves supply reliability to 1,000 homes.

“The initial work began in February to place underground around 4km of overhead line to free-up land for additional housing in the Langton Hill and Thimbleby Hill areas, while accommodating the extension of Polypipe’s manufacturing plant at its base on Boston Road Industrial Estate.

“The latest phase of the project involves the laying of new cable between the substation on Hemingby Lane and Thornton Le Fen. Work started earlier this month on Louth Road, Stanhope Road, East Street, Mareham Lane and to the rear of Boston Industrial Estate. Cable laying will then continue along Boston Road and Fifty Acre Lane towards Thornton Le Fen. All work will be carried out at off- peak times on major roads to ease traffic flows.

“WPD is committed to investing in its network to further improve supply reliability and customer service. This investment will safeguard supplies for years to come.”