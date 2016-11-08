Poster for peace

At a recent celebration assembly at Barnes Wallis Academy, Olivia Lawley received an award for winning the local heat of the Lions’ International Peace Poster competition.

The subject was A Celebration of Peace and Olivia’s colourful contribution epitomised the theme beautifully, ranking her above the 14 other entries.

Lions president Neil Marshall spoke to the assembly about the importance of striving towards a peaceful world and presented certificates to all entrants – no easy feat when he was blindfolded as part of Lions Sight Awareness week.

Olivia’s poster will now go on to be judged at district level.

“We hope that her vision will be shared with others around the country and ultimately the world,” said Mr Marshall.