What do you get when you pair up award-winning meat with award-winning cider? Award winning cider pork sausages of course!

Family-owned Handson butchers in Mareham le Fen have come up with a winning recipe after using cider brewed at the Red Lion in Stickford.

Judges in the Lincolnshire Food Awards were impressed and awarded the sausages a gold medal.

In all, the Handson family won two golds and eight silvers.