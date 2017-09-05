Popular Wragby Show has ‘busiest year ever’

The ever-popular Wragby Show proved once again that it is one of the highlights of Lincolnshire’s calendar this year with an ‘amazing turnout’ of both people and animals!
The spectacular displays of machinery,livestock and more captivated thousands of visitors to the event on Sunday.
Crowds at the ‘busier than ever’ showground enjoyed a heart-stopping performance from the James Dylan Stunt World motorcycle team, as well as a superb acrobatic display from the Galloping Acrobats atop their team of horses.
Visitors were also treated to a variety of tradestands and livestock shows, including the iconic heavy horse classes.
The popular dog show was also a hit with spectators and competitors alike.
Ten-year-old Zoe from Louth said: “I’ve not been before but I’ve had great fun.
“I especially liked seeing all the animals.
“I hope to come again next year.”
Show secretary Sarah Russon said: “This year’s show was busier than ever and a real success.
“We’ve had loads of positive comments which is always lovely.
“We hope to have raised at least as much for charity as last year - that’s what it’s all about.”
