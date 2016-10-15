Popular Woodhall Spa pool to open for even longer

Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park swimming pool will be open from Easter to October in 2017 - its longest ever swimming season.

The Trustees have made the decision following popular demand and a successful run of extra fund raising events and projects this year.

A registered charity, the park receives no public funding and has to ensure all its costs, including any improvements, are met from its income.

Announcing the extended season, Trustees say they are excited to at last be in a position to offer the extended hours and hope swimmers will respond by supporting the pool during the extra six weeks so that the longer season can continue in future years.

Since taking over the running of the park in 2014, Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa Ltd (JPWS) have been establishing new, often less weather dependent, sources of income to set their finances on a more predictable footing.

These initiatives have included the open air screening of iconic films in conjunction with Kinema in the Woods, regular midnight swims, swimming lessons, the regular hire of the pool by outside clubs and groups and, crucially, support from the local business community who benefit so much from the extra visitors the park and the events it hosts attract.

The number of regular swimmers has also increased, notably those attending the early morning adult only swims right through the season, whatever the weather.

Park manager Joe Stanhope said: “As Easter is so late in 2017 it seemed an ideal time to open as the park will be busy.”

Details of the new opening hours, charges and events for 2017 will be posted on the JPWS website www.jpws.co.uk later this autumn.