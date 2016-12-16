Poolside joy as Otters future is finally secured

The future of the town’s swimming club has been secured after months of uncertainty.

It was all smiles at the pool last Wednesday when Horncastle Otters Swimming Club President Fiona Martin was present at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Magna Vitae and the club.

Fiona praised the work of the club committee and thanked Magna Vitae Charitable Trust for their support in bringing the matter to a successful conclusion.

Club captain Jackie Ross, signing on behalf of the club, said: “I’m relieved we finally have a document that secures the future of Otters at Horncastle and that allows our volunteers to continue teaching local children to swim.

“We couldn’t have achieved this without the fantastic support of our members and the local community, so a big thank you goes out to them.

“Our members were certainly relieved when I was able to break the news at our presentation night last Saturday.

“We all understand the commercial pressures on Magna Vitae and East Lindsey District Council at the moment, but we will be doing everything we can to minimise the impact of increased pool hire fees on our members in the coming years.”

Aeneas Richardson, Magna Vitae Director of Operations, commented: “Magna Vitae has worked extremely hard with the Otters over the last year to arrive at this formal understanding and progress a really positive working partnership.

“Throughout the negotiations, both parties have shared a desire to deliver the best possible learn to swim programme in Horncastle, taking every opportunity to work better together, sharing resources where possible and most importantly improving aquatic teaching standards and continually encouraging the local community to become more active, more often and live a great life!”