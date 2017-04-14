Pool-ing their resources for cancer charity

A group of East Barkwith pool players are hoping to smash an overall £1,000 total at their charity event - and they’re already well on their way.

The regular players are getting ready for a marathon charity event - which will see them playing pool for 24 hours straight at the Crossroads Inn in the village.

The team of six won’t be able to leave the pub for the duration of the event which will raise money for Macmillan cancer support - and the event has become something of a Crossroads tradition.

Event organiser and team member David Ward said: “We’ve had 24 hour pool events twice before in the Crossroads Inn, roughly 20 and 30 years ago.

“We’re hoping that this time we’ll break the £1,000 mark - and we’ve got £700 already!”

Landlord Neil Tereszczak, who also recently hosted a ‘March Madness’ event for Macmillan, said: “Everyone knows someone who has cancer - it’s something we’re all affected by.

“I’m proud of the lads and hope that people come and support.”

‘March Madness’ was held on April 1 and raised £2,700.

The team’s 24 hours will start at noon on Easter Saturday (April 15).

To donate, head to the event for your raffle tickets. Or, you can get a sponsor form at East Barkwith Post Office or head to their JustGiving page.