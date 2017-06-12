Pony found in Saltfleet - is he yours?

A pony has been found in the village of Saltfleet this afternoon (June 12), and the woman who found him is pleading with the owner to reclaim him.

Local woman Niamh Lawrie shared a photo of the ‘piebald cob’ pony on Facebook this afternoon, adding that he is a ‘very friendly little man’, although he was not in a great condition.

The pony was found on the main road in Saltfleet, wearing a black headcollar and a blue rope around his neck.

Niamh added that the Ark Animal Rescue and Retirement Home had been contacted, and were going to collect the pony today.

If you believe he may be yours, contact the Ark on 01507 358140.