Town centre CCTV system to be improved

Horncastle’s much maligned CCTV system will be improved, bringing it into line with other towns in East Lindsey.

That is the pledge from officers at East Lindsey District Council following complaints from town councillors that Horncastle was being ‘left behind’.

Two high-profile crimes - including an attempted theft from a cash point machine - sparked fresh concerns about the system in Horncastle.

It emerged that the coverage of some cameras in the town centre was restricted by flags put up to mark The Queen’s 90th birthday earlier this year.

Councillors also complained the cameras were out-of-date compared to other towns - despite the fact Horncastle was being billed for the full amount by ELDC.

However, ELDC has denied that is the case.

In a statement, ELDC’s Community Safety Team Leader, Jon Challen, said: “All town/parish councils within the partnership were advised that the refurbishment would be a rolling programme, so naturally some will be done before others.

“Skegness and Ingoldmells have been completed. Louth, Alford, Horncastle, Mablethorpe and Chapel are all waiting on BT to finish the connections, which will determine the order.

“All partners which have not yet received their upgraded cameras, are still receiving exactly the same service that they always have, but with a 5% cost reduction.”

Horncastle Town Council voted to withhold payment for the existing system but it has emerged the bill has been paid - by mistake.