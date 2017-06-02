The serious side of Louth and Horncastle Raving Loony hopeful

His odds of victory might be along the lines of Horncastle Town beating Chelsea in next year’s FA Cup final but no-one can accuse Peter Hill of shying away from a battle.

He will represent the Monster Raving Loony Party in the General Election on June 8.

His slogan is he’s bought a taller hat to ensure he finishes higher up the standings but there is a serious side to him.

The 70-year-old is an elected parish councillor, is committed to the fight to save Louth Hospital and is opposed to large scale housing developments on the edge of towns.

He would scrap the HS2 rail link to boost the NHS and pay for a better care system.

Mr Hill says: “As a pensioner I can given 100% of my time to the constituency and there’s no party pressure on me.

“The NHS/social and elderly care sector needs proper funding. Before this election was called, I had signed up to ‘Fighting 4 Louth’ hospital, donating £200 for leaflet printing.

“The last few governments encouraged privatisation and down grading - this we need to reverse.

“The constituency has 564 pensioners for every 1,000 people of working age - one of the highest ratios in the country and is totally underfunded. This also applies to the transport system, roads and education.

“We need more starter/social housing, instead of building large estates on the outskirts of towns.

“On climate change, we need to sign up with other countries to restrict the global increase to a level below two degrees. All new buildings to include solar panel roofing. Wave/tide power needs to be developed long term.”

On immigration, he says people are welcome to work in the UK but must respect the law or risk being expelled.

He adds: “You may ask where the extra money is coming from but if we scrapped HS2 based on its present predicted cost, it would release £1,250 for every person in this country.”

l Other candidates are Victoria Atkins (Conservative), Julie Speed (Labour) Lisa Gabriel (Liberal Democrats), Jonathan Noble (UKIP).