Polling places under review

Polling places and districts in East Lindsey are coming under review following proposals to amend electoral county boundaries.

This follows the Local Government Boundary Commission for England’s (LGBCE) recent review of the electoral arrangements for Lincolnshire County Council.

Amendments to the county’s electoral divisions would come into force at the county council elections in 2017.

The interim review proposes that, at future elections, electors in the polling districts of Hameringham, High Toynton, Low Toynton, Lusby with Winceby and Mareham on the Hill will vote at Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, Horncastle. All other electors in East Lindsey will continue to vote at their current polling station.

The consultation period runs until October 14, 2016.