Leading figures step down from festivals

Two of the leading figures on Horncastle’s Festivals committee have stepped down and made an urgent appeal for new volunteers to come forward and replace them.

Committee chairman Fiona Martin and vice chairman Sandra Campbell-Wardman confirmed they had ‘called it a day’.

The duo – who will continue to serve as district councillors – have been stalwarts in helping organise the town’s Christmas and Summer Markets.

They said they were bowing out on a high after the success of the Christmas Market earlier this month.

Coun Martin said: “We have served on the committee for many years and I think we both feel we have done our bit.

“Certainly, I have had enough of getting up at five in the morning on the day of the market!

“What we both want is other people to come forward and step up to the plate.”

The duo thanked everyone for their support.

Coun Campbell-Wardman added: “I would echo what Fiona has said.

“It hasn’t always been plain sailing but at least we are going out on a high.

“All the feedback we’ve had about the Christmas Market has been very positive which is great because a lot of hard work went into it.

“However, we need new and preferably younger volunteers to come forward...people with fresh ideas.”

The future of the Christmas Market looks secure but the summer event was called off this year amid various issues and it is not clear if it will return in 2017.

Coun Martin thanked the Town Council for its financial support and said that without it, the committee would have struggled to put on the Christmas event.

Town mayor Coun Bill Aron thanked the duo for what he called their ‘outstanding efforts’ and backed the call for fresh faces to come foreaard.

He said: “The Christmas Market really did show the town at its best.

“The weather was fantastic and there was an excellent turn out . We have to thank the hard working festival committee. It was a pleasure to walk around the town and see so many people of all ages enjoying themselves.”

Although there were hundreds of visitors, police say there were no reports of problems.

PCSO Nigel Wass described the event as ‘fantastic.’