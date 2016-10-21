ELDC ‘Yes’ to new combined authority

East Lindsey District Council has voted to support proposals for a new combined Greater Lincolnshire authority.

At a meeting last week, East Lindsey became the fourth council in the proposed ‘Greater Lincolnshire’ area to agree to the formation of a Combined Authority.

The new authority would have a directly elected mayor. The remaining six councils in the area will vote in the coming weeks.

If all ten existing councils vote to progress with the proposals, the Government would provide significant funding over a 30-year period. Campaigners say would help develop transport, housing, skills-training and flood risk management schemes.

ELDC leader Craig Leyland said: “The council agreed that we should be part of this exciting agenda.”