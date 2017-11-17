County council wants your views on streetlighting switch-offs in Lincolnshire

Local residents, businesses and organisations are being asked to complete a questionnaire on the impact of the county council’s controversial part-night street lighting policy.

In April 2016, the cash-strapped council began a streetlight transformation programme, in a bid to save £1.7m per year from the £5m annual streetlighting budget.

As a result of the changes, around 42,000 streetlights, mainly in residential areas, are now switched off between midnight and 6am.

This has caused concern from some residents that it may result in a rise in burglaries, accidents and attacks on people walking or travelling home or to work, however Lincolnshire Police has insisted that has not been the case to date and supporters have argued that the situation is no different to that experienced in the country where there is less lighting and more reliance on torches and personal property lighting.

The council is now carrying out a formal review into the impact of part-night lighting, looking at topics including:

○ the environment

○ road collisions

○ crime rates

○ fears about safety and crime

○ emergency services

○ health and public health services

○ the impact on businesses and the night time economy

As part of that process, people are being asked to complete a short questionnaire to share their views.

John Monk, group manager – design services at the county council, said: “Part-night lighting has been in place for some months now, and we’ve seen no evidence to suggest that the changes have had a negative impact on people’s safety.

“A panel of councillors is now carrying out a formal review, and over the next few months they will be collecting evidence and speaking to relevant organisations to gauge the impact of the changes.

“There is also an opportunity for the public to have their say by completing a short questionnaire.

“All feedback received will be taken into consideration when the panel decides its recommendations for the executive.

“However, while this may include amendments to the policy, the available budget would not allow for a wholesale reversal of the changes.” To complete the survey, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/streetlighting . Alternatively, call 01522 782070.

All responses must be received by 5pm on Friday January 5.