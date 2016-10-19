Councillors are asked for views on car parking

Councillors in Horncastle are being asked to draw up a list of recommendations to help shape the future of car parking in the town.

It follows a meeting with leading East Lindsey District Council officials last month.

The district council has launched a review of car parking operations and could introduce major changes which, it says, are designed to help individual communities rather than the current ‘one-size-fits-all’ policy.

However, the authority has warned that while it is sympathetic to specific needs of towns like Horncastle, it cannot afford to sacrifice any of the £1.7m surplus it banks from car parks.

The district council says it needs that money to support vital front-line services which are under threat amid a reduction of funding from central Government.

Town councillors in Horncastle have called for a number of changes, including the provision for free parking in the Market Place.

They also want to see better promotion of free parking at The Wong and provision made for improved coach and motor home parking as part of on-going plans to attract more visitors.

At a meeting last night (Tuesday), councillors were asked for their views on a number of questions including:

○Is the amount of parking adequate?

○Are car parks in the right location?

○Any proposals in relation to controlling and managing car parks.

Town clerk Gillian Mauger said all feedback would be handed on to ELDC ahead of a final decision later this year.