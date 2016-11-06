Coningsby Typhoons ‘beef up’ NATO force

Six Typhoon fighter jets from RAF Coningsby will fly to Romania next week as part of a task force to offer reassurance to NATO’s Black Sea allies.

The Ministry of Defence says the Typhoons will be based at the Mihail Kogalniceanus air base for up to four months.

The deployment comes amid increasing tension about the build-up of Russian military forces in the Black Sea area.

Apart from aircraft, the UK will be sending other military personnel to the region – as will France and Denmark

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said: “Backed by a rising defence budget, this deployment of air, land and sea forces shows that we will continue to play a leading role in NATO, supporting the defence and security of our allies, from the north to the south of the alliance.”

The Coningsby Typoons are a key part of Britain’s front-line forces. Most recently, they have been regularly deployed to track Russian jets flying close to British airspace.

Sources suggest that support crew based at Coningsby will also be flying to Romania.