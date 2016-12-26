85% of drivers ‘broke’ 40 limit

Horncastle Town Council’s reactive speed sign recorded 35,000 cars on Langton Hill in a two week period recently - and an astonishing 30,000 of drivers were breaking the 40mph speed limit.

The ‘astonishing’ figure - which equates to 85 per cent of all drivers - was presented in a repret to town councillors at a meeting last week.

Councillors also heard that the sign recorded similar figures in another area of town, this time in Louth Road.

And the sign registered a top speed of 75mph in both locations.

The similarity of the figures has led to councillors and police questioning the accuracy of the sign.

When it was first used earlier this year in Stanhope Road, it was found to be activated by people walking by it, including a pensioner with a dog!

It was discovered the sign had been incorrectly set up although steps have been taken to ensure it is working correctly.

Coun Matthew Wilkinson said that if the data for Langton Hill and Louth Road was correct, it presented a worrying scenario.

He said: “I find some of figures astonishing. Langton Hill...35,000 vehicles and 30,000 above speed limit. It’s the same on Louth Road.

“The figures would seem to be extremely excessive but at the same time, I find it very worrying.”

Coun Wilkinson suggested the sign should be ‘serviced’ to check its reliability.

He also proposed the town council should buy a second sign in a bid to persuade drivers to slow down.

He added: “We do need to do all we can to get these speeds down.

“I know as a driver myself, these signs make you slow down and that has to be a good thing.”

PCSO Nigel Wass told councillors he was sceptical about the latest figures but said the introduction of a second sign was a good idea.

Councillors agreed to spend around £2,000 on another sign.

They also agreed to increase the number of locations where the signs can be operated.

It followed an appeal for a sign to be sighted in Prospect Street.

Resident Alan Wilkinso n told councillors the number of vehicles driving at excessive speeds had increased dramatically. He said: “It’s a lottery. It’s like Russian roulette.”

Mr Wilkinson said it was difficult for residents who had driveways leading onto Prospect Street - or who lived on side roads.

He told councillors parked cars meant on-coming cars were often on the same side of the road.