Police warning after three burglaries in Horncastle

Police have warned residents to be vigilant after three burglaries in the early hours of this morning (Monday) in Foundry Street and Queen Street, Horncastle.

A white male, possibly aged in his mid-twenties and wearing black jogging trousers and a grey hoodie (both with white stripes) and black trainers, was seen in the location and may be involved.

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “Please make sure you property is secure, as entry was gained to some of the properties via unlocked doors and windows.”

If anyone saw anything suspicious, they should call 101 quoting incident number 51 of the August 7, or call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.