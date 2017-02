The Mablethorpe and Alford Neighbourhood Policing Team have today (Wednesday) warned motorists to ‘take care’ after a car ended up in a ditch in Theddlethorpe.

The police released a photograph of the vehicle in the ditch at Thacker Bank, Theddlethorpe, shortly after 8am today.

A statement from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said that ‘luckily’ there had been no injuries, and added: “Please take care on country roads.”