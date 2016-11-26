Police warn Christmas shoppers of icy conditions on county roads

Police are warning motorists to take care if travelling on roads across the Wolds this morning.

Icy conditions have been reported for drivers who may be heading for Lincoln to do their Christmas shopping.

Horncastle Police have tweeted: “Good morning from the team @HorncastleNPT Care needed across the Wolds this morning due to the icy conditions.”

And Mablethorpe and Alford police have a similar message: “This morning on the Roads - Reports of icy patches if travelling towards Lincoln. Take Care and Slow down. #OneLife #ArriveAlive”