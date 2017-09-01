Police seek two males after Horsington burglary

Lincolnshire Police are seeking witnesses after two males were seen near the scene of a burglary in Horsington yesterday (Thursday).

The burglary occurred in Bucknall Road, Horsington, between 2pm and 2.30pm yesterday afternoon, August 31.

Two males, wearing black tops, jeans and baseball caps were seen near to the property with a white, five-door car.

If you have seen anything, or have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 308 of August 31, or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.