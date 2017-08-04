Police seek driver who fled scene after serious crash

Lincolnshire Police are searching for a motorist who fled the scene of a two-car collision between South Cockerington and South Somercotes, leaving an injured occupant in the other vehicle.

This morning (Friday), Louth Police said: “If anyone saw a silver Mondeo or a red Peugeot travelling near to Marsh Lane between South Cockerington and South Somercotes at around 5.30pm [yesterday evening] and can provide any information regarding the occupants of the vehicles, in particular those of the Mondeo, please contact us on 101 quoting occurrence 17000331888.”

• More as we have it.