Police responding to Horncastle residents’ traffic concerns

Horncastle police are responding to complaints about traffic offences being committed at recognised ‘hot spots’ in the town.

That was the message from local PCSO Nigel Wass after residents told town councillors that problems were still on-going in several locations.

Complaints include drivers ignoring ‘turn left signs’ on the exit from Banks Street along with vehicles using Queen Street and Foundry Street as ‘rat runs’ to avoid notorious traffic jams on Boston Road at peak periods.

PCSO Wass said officers were staging patrols an special constables had been called in to help.

At a previous council meeting, there had been concerns raised by some residents that PCSO’s do not have the power to stop vehicles.

PCSO Wass told councillors: “We are aware of the issues and we always try to respond to any concerns.

“We have patrolled Queen Street and Foundry Street. The ‘specials’ are doing it and they have dealt with a number of drivers.

“There have been a couple of mornings when we have been dealing with traffic-related matters. That will continue.”

Town councillors Fiona Martin and David Martin had raised concerns about parking issues on Mareham Road, particularly in relation to school buses.

Again, PCSO Wass said he had patrolled Mareham Road but had not seen any particular problems.

He said he had also spoken to Banovallum School about the councillor’s concerns.

Meanwhile, PCSO Wass thanked the Horncastle News for highlighting safety issues caused by faulty lights on a footpath leading from Prospect Street to the Tesco car park.

He said he had been using his torch to help people, because the lights were not working. He revealed that since the article appeared, the lights had been repaired and people felt a lot safer .

Town mayor and county councillor Bill Aron said he had reported the faulty lights.

He added: “It wasn’t the lights as such but an electricity supply problem. Western Power had to come out to repair the cables. Street lighting crews will be working in Horncastle in the new year. They will be putting in low energy bulbs and looking at other problems.”