Police praise for Horncastle youngsters

Horncastle Police have praised the behaviour of local youngsters during the recent school summer holidays.

PCSO Nigel Wass told a meeting of town councillors last week that the summer holidays were the ‘quietest’ on record in terms of the number of incidents of anti social behaviour reported to officers.

PCSO Wass said: “I’m pleased to say it was very quiet and a great deal of the credit for that must go to the young people of this town.

“There were one or two incidents but, I’m pleased to say, nothing of note.”

The town’s neighbourhood policing team visited local schools before the summer break and warned students about the impact of ASB on victims.

Meanwhile, in his monthly report to town councillors, PCSO Wass also played down concerns about the number of vehicles breaking the speed limit.

He said recent community speed checks in several areas - including West Street - had not revealed any issues.