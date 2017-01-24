Police issue warning over telephone scam in Horncastle area

Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning over a telephone scam that is ‘doing the rounds’ in the Horncastle area.

It has been reported that residents in the Horncastle area with internet access are receiving calls from a caller with an Asian accent claiming to be either from BT, Talk Talk, or another internet provider.

Speaking about the scam, PCSO Nigel Wass said: “The caller indicates that during the night someone has tried to access your internet connection and asks for the details of the modem and the wireless key so that they can make adjustments to your internet.

“Another ploy is for the caller to say your internet connection will be terminated for a couple of hours while repairs are made and once again will ask for the details of the modem and wireless key.

“Please do not respond to the calls as your internet provider will not phone you asking for these details.”

Lincolnshire Police have urged the public to report any suspicious activity by calling Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.