Police investigate after theft of high-value paintings in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary that took place at a property in Stanhope Road, Horncastle, between April 9-15.

Items stolen include two watercolours by F.W Scarbrough titled “Lower Pool London” and “Sunset, Greenwich, London” - each worth £1,000.

One of the stolen paintings.

Further stolen items include a print of a watercolour by Marjorie G. Bates titled “Harlequin Inn, The Steps, Lincoln” (worth £50) and a print of watercolour of Lincoln Cathedral from Brayford.

Jewellery, watches, garden tools, and a 14” flat screen television were also stolen.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 129 of April 14.