Police appeal over missing man from Woodhall Spa area

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Jack Morgan (20) from the village of Martin, near Woodhall Spa.

Jack was reported missing on May 31, and was last seen at a bus stop in High Street, Martin, at 1.30pm on the day.

It is thought that he was travelling towards Lincoln, and it is believed that he may be in that area.

Jack is approximately 5 feet tall, of a slim build, with green eyes and a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans and dark blue trainers.

If you believe you have seen Jack, or if you have any information, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 366 of May 31.