Police appeal over missing Louth teenager

Police are appealing for a missing teenager from Louth to make contact and let someone know he is safe and well.

Jake O’Brien, age 17, went missing from the Louth area on October 24. It is believed he may be in the Lincoln area.

If you have any information relating to Jake’s whereabouts, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 433 of October 24.

You can report a missing person to us at any time, and you do not need to wait 24 hours before making a report.

Call the police on 101, or call 999 if the missing person is a child, or someone thought to be at serious risk or harm.

If there are reasons why speaking to the police might be difficult, you can also report to Missing People on 116 000.