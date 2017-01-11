Plans to improve Dambusters memorial at Woodhall Spa

Members of Woodhall Spa Parish Council’s planning committee are considering proposals to improve access to a memorial in Royal Square dedicated to the famous 617 Dambusters Squadron.

Plans have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council for new paving around the memorial which was unveiled in 2013.

Officials from the 617 Squadron Association say the work will make it much easier for people to lay wreathes and poppies.

The parish council committee met yesterday (Tuesday) to discuss the proposals although ELDC will make a final decision.