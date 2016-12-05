Plans for health services across Lincolnshire ‘leaked’

Potential plans for health services across the county, including a possible closure of overnight Accident and Emergency in Grantham and the centralisation of some maternity services in Lincoln, have been ‘leaked’ today (Monday).

The BBC has reported that the document which contains ‘wide ranging’ proposals was leaked to them.

They reported the document to include plans for the permanent closure of Grantham Accident and Emergency overnight, and the possibility of mothers experiencing ‘complications’ to be sent to Lincoln to be treated.

They also reported on potential plans to have ‘mid-wife-led’ units remain in Boston with neonatal services moving to Lincoln.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Health and Care which is behind the Strategic Transformation Plan told the BBC they were ‘looking forward to a detailed discussion with the public and staff’.

They reiterated that no decisions will be made until a full consultation had taken place with the residents of Lincolnshire.

It is understood there are still options on the table which include maternity services remaining at Boston or being centralised there.

It was reported that the STP may be released tomorrow as a result of the leak.