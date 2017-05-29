PICTURES: ‘Brilliant success’ at the Woodhall Spa Beer Festival

They sold 60 barrels of beer and 50 barrels of cider - not to mention the wine and soft drinks - so it is no wonder that organisers of Woodhall Spa’s second annual beer festival have declared it a ‘brilliant success.’

The event attracted hundreds of people to the village cricket club’s ground in Jubilee Park last Saturday and Sunday.

Nicole Herrick, Callum Simons, David Richardson, Sam Currie and Connor Speed

Organised by Jenny Caswell, Peter Jackson and Alison Lauder, the festival raises money for the cricket and tennis clubs while donations are made to a number of local organisations.

Jenny told the Horncastle News: “It was absolutely brilliant - it couldn’t have gone better.

“The weather was fantastic both days. The sun shone and everyone had a great time.

“I wouldn’t like to say how many people turned up but it must have been into the hundreds.”

Paul Goodman

Crowds took advantage of watching cricket and tennis - and listening to live music.

And, unlike last year, the event did not run out of the most important ingredient ...beer!

Jenny added: “We got it just about spot on although there wasn’t too much left at the end of Sunday!

“It is a community event and the fact we were raising money for local causes emphasised that.”

Campbell Family

Jenny said organisers wanted to thank the many sponsors and volunteers who helped make the festival a success.

Already, plans are in place for next year.