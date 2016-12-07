Picture special: Horncastle Market a Christmas cracker of an event

The crowds turned out in force to enjoy Horncastle’s Christmas Market, which was packed with stalls and entertainment.

The event was officially opened by town mayor Bill Aron.

Horncastle Christmas Market EMN-160412-205908001

“I was delighted to open the market,” said Coun Aron.

“The weather was fantastic and there was an excellent turnout of stalls.

“I was pleased to welcome people to Horncastle and be one of the first to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

“I also asked the crowd to join with me to thank the extremely hard working festival committee, who were playing the part in their Victorian dress.”

The event really did have something for all ages to enjoy.

The market place, main street and Bullring were all packed with stalls, with a number of town groups and good causes taking the opportunity to raise money to support their work.

Alford Morris Men, local young dancers and Mel’s Punch and Judy entertained shoppers as they walked through the town.

There was plenty of musical entertainment too in the market place, from the likes of the Coningsby Military Wives, the Young Stagers and even Adele, aka KT Starr.