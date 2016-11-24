Picture special: Christmas market at Tattershall Castle

More than 2,900 people chose to escape the high street and shop in style in the medieval setting of Tattershall Castle at the weekend.

This year’s Christmas Market event was the most successful yet and once again, the emphasis was very much on local craftspeople and food suppliers.

One of the returning stalls was Fancy Firewood, with whittler Jack Edwards delighted to be back at the castle.

“It is really nice to have a historical context for what I am displaying and selling,” he said.

The many craft stalls were spread out between the ground floor of the castle and inside two large marquees erected in front of the Great Tower.

Before getting the chance to discover the handmade gifts on display visitors were welcomed with the opportunity to indulge in a selection of festive food and drink with mulled wine, mince pies and a hog roast in a bun on sale.

“There were lots of people making lots of purchases which is good to see,” said Paul Robinson, the castle’s operations manager.

“Visitors could also explore the castle and appreciate the historical environment with a hint of Christmas.”

The event is now in its seventh year and, all being well, will return in November 2017.

Pictures by George Marshall

