PHOTO GALLERY: Prince William visits Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

Dambusters hero George 'Johnny' Johnson was among the veterans who met Prince William who visited the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby today (Tuesday).

Mr Johnson, who is the last British survivor of the legendary World War Two raid on German dams, said he was proud to meet Prince William.

Prince William visits Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF)

He added: ""It was an honour to meet him.

"Each time I come to Coningsby, it brings back positive memories of the war.

"It doesn't seem like 60 years since I flew that mission."

Mr Johnson classed meeting Prince William alongside a private audience with the Queen.

Just two weeks ago, Mr Johnson - who was born near Horncastle - eas awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The award followed a national campaign with more than 300,000 people signing a petition calling for him to be recognised.

Mr Johnson left Horncastle as a child and had travelled from his home near Bristol to attend today's event.

Prince William arrived just after 11am and was greeted by officers from the BBMF and RAF Coningsby.

He spent lengthy periods talking to several veterans including Mr Johnson.

There might have been grey skies overhead but the Prince was all smiles as talked to the veterans and toured many of the BBMF's famous aircraft, including a Lancaster bomber.

The guest list also included TV personality Carol Vorderman who is a keen supporter of the BBMF and an ambassador for the Air Cadets.

Ms Vorderman was a leading figure in the campaign which helped secure the MBE for Mr Johnson.

She said: "You can't help but have the utmost respect for what the veterans have done for this country."

Prince William looked happy as he toured the BBMF and his visit must have brought back memories.

He spent some time at RAF Coningsby during his own training.