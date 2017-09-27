Phoebe’s message of hope

A seven-year-old Tetford girl who tragically lost her mother to a brain tumour in June is set to be the face of a national charity’s Christmas campaign.

Phoebe Hope Vines’ story, based on a heartbreaking Christmas wish-list she wrote before her mother died, will be shared in a photo campaign on the London Underground.

Phoebe’s mum Becky was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour at the age of 23, and was initially told she would never be able to have a child and would have only one year to live.

However, Becky defied the odds to have ‘miracle baby’, Phoebe, and survived for another nine years.

Phoebe says she is now committed to finding a cure so that ‘no other child has to go through what I have’, her grandmother Claire told the News.

She is now a dedicated fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research, having already raised well over £2,500 through a cake sale at the Elm Tree B&B in Hundleby and an upcoming sponsored walk.

And now, Phoebe will be the face of the charity’s Christmas campaign - which is based on a letter she wrote to Father Christmas last year asking ‘for her mummy not to die’.

Phoebe’s grandmother Claire Vines has said she is ‘immensely proud’ and that Phoebe is ‘focused’ on finding a cure.

Mrs Vines said: “Phoebe just wants to raise as much money as she can - and being the face of Brain Tumour Research’s Christmas campaign is a fantastic opportunity.

“The charity e-mailed us one day and asked ‘can we use Phoebe as the face of our campaign?’

“Luckily we already had some pictures ready to go!”

And that’s not the end of Phoebe’s charitable ambitions.

She also wants to raise a target of £2,740 every year, and write a book to help other children facing the loss of a parent or loved one.

Claire added: “Our yearly fundraising target reflects the daily cost of running BTR’s lab’.

“In fact, we have already reached our goal with donations from Becky’s funeral and the £2,000 sponsorship money for our 11-mile sponsored walk this Saturday.

“It would have been Becky’s birthday on the Wednesday (October 4), so we would have spent this Saturday celebrating with her.”

Claire said she is ‘blown away’ by Phoebe’s strength and resilience.

She said: “She’s decided to write a book to say how she’s coped with the loss of a parent.

“I’ve been told by her teacher that she’s said: ‘I just want to find a cure so no other child has to go through what I have.’

“She’s so determined and wants to do a big fundraising event every year.

“I mentioned walking the Great Wall of China in passing - and now she’s very keen!

“I have told her we might have to wait until she’s 18 though!”

• You can still donate to Phoebe’s sponsored walk by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beckysbattlers.

Find out more about Phoebe’s fundraising on her Facebook page ‘Phoebe’s Hope’