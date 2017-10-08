‘Perfect egg’ bags top award for Fairburns

Alford based egg producers, LJ Fairburn & Son Ltd, have worked with top geneticists to produce ‘the perfect egg’, which recently earned a two-star Great Taste Award.

The company’s new own-label ‘British Blue’ egg was one of more than 12,300 products to be judged at the awards ceremony last month.

Fairburn’s worked closely with the geneticists to develop the correct genetics to hatch, rear and nurture the new hens.

The egg has already hit the shelves in Aldi, Sainsburys, and a special limited edition line in Costco.

Sarah Louise Fairburn, sales and brand director, said: “Development of our British Blue has been taking shape behind the scenes for a few years and we’re now absolutely ecstatic to reach launch.

“This is a very special and unique egg utilising our farming, husbandry and bird welfare knowledge and skills.

“From conception to product development, branding, packaging and accreditation – our family have truly nurtured it all.

“Now with a prestigious Great Taste accolade under its belt, adding real credibility, we’re extremely confident that this stylish, premium egg with exceptional taste will be treasured by all – consumers and retailers alike.”

Daniel Fairburn, managing director, added: “Our data was showing a gap in the market on availability of certain types of speciality eggs.

“The innovation behind the British Blue is not simply about creating an egg that is blue, it’s also about delivering exceptional taste and adding quality.”

Mr Fairburn added that he was ‘very proud’ of achieving the company’s first Great Taste Award win.