Patient numbers reduced in Louth hospital wards following fire safety inspection

A number of patients have been moved out of two wards at Louth County Hospital - as a ‘precautionary measure’ - following a scheduled fire safety inspection.

According to reports, the number of beds in the Carlton and Manby wards has been reduced from 50 down to just 16, and additional staff members have been brought in to the two wards to ensure that any potential risk can be ‘mitigated’.

A statement from the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust explained: “Following a scheduled fire safety inspection at County Hospital, Louth, we have been made aware that, due to the aging fabric of the building, some remedial works will be required.

“In light of the duty of care we have to our patients and staff, we have temporarily reduced the number of beds available on both Manby and Carlton wards and increased the number of staff to ensure any potential risk can be mitigated.

“Where appropriate, some patients have been transferred to other community hospitals and care providers.

“It is anticipated the reduced number of beds will continue until later this week when a further safety review is being undertaken with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and NHS Property Services, which owns the hospital building. At this point, we will be able to make a further decision about bed availability based on expert guidance from the fire service.”

The statement added: “We would like to reassure that this is a precautionary measure to allow us to proactively manage the safety of those in our care.”

The Trust has been contacted for further comment.

• Full story in this week’s Louth Leader (Wednesday June 21).