Parliamentary candidates take part in live debate in Horncastle

The five candidates battling to become MP for Louth and Horncastle were involved in a lively debate in Horncastle this morning (Friday).

Victoria Atkins (Conservatives), Julie Speed (Labour), Jonathan Noble (UKIP), Lisa Gabriel (Lib Dems) and Peter Hill (Monster Raving Loony Party), took part in the event in Horncastle Market Place.

Peter Hill did not take part in the live debate, but spent time talking to members of the public that were present.

Crowds of up to 40 people gathered to ask questions as part of the event, which was organised by the BBC and broadcast ‘live’ on presenter Melvyn Prior’s programme.

The candidates clashed on a number of subjects including Brexit, social care, pot-hole repairs and whether winter fuel payments should be means tested.

Ms Atkins, who secured a massive majority two years ago, has been installed as a strong favourite to retain the seat but says she is ‘campaigning hard’ and is taking nothing for granted.

*Full story in next week’s paper.