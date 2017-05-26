Parliamentary candidates hustings event in Mablethorpe

Churches Together in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea are sponsoring a general election hustings meeting this evening (Wednesday, May 31) from 7pm in St Peter’s Methodist Church in Mablethorpe.

At least four of the five candidates plan to attend.

The format of the evening is that each candidate will be given five uninterrupted minutes to talk about themselves and their party’s manifesto.

But most of the time will be allocated to questions from the public. Questions should be handed in prior to the start of the meeting and will be chosen to cover as many concerns as possible.

Each candidate will be given a minute to answer each question and the questioner will have the same amount of time to comment on the responses.

For more information, please contact the Rev’d Canon Chris Lilley by calling: 01507 440039. Or you can email him via: c.lilley@btinternet.com.

This your chance to come face-to-face with the parliamentary candidates that are fighting to represent your needs as they try and win the seat for the Louth and Horncastle constituency.