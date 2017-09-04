Overnight resurfacing works on A158 East Street, Horncastle

Worn out sections of the carriageway will be replaced over three nights, with works beginning on Tuesday 19 September.

To allow the works to be carried out safely, the road will be closed at 7pm each night, reopening at 6am the following morning.

During the closure, a recommended diversion route via A153, B1183, A155, A16 and A158 is suggested.

A highways spokesman said: “We’ve arranged for the works to be carried out overnight to minimise disruption, with the road re-opening during the day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank people for their patience.”

The road will also be closed overnight on Monday 18 September for works by Western Power Distribution.

For the latest news on roadworks taking place across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .