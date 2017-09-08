‘Outstanding’ - that’s official for Kirby-on-Bain school

A village primary school is celebrating after being rated as ‘outstanding across the board’.

Kirkby On Bain Church of England Primary School was visited by the Church Schools inspector just before the end of term. The report, which can be seen on the school website, praises standards.

Headteacher Simon Morley said: “The report has captured the essence of our school beautifully.

“It describes the ‘tangible sense of care and compassion in this school’ and states that‘children make good or better progress and achieve well academically due to the significant impact that Christian values have on their motivation and attitudes to learning’.”

Mr Morley went on to indicate the success of the inspection was due to the hard work, care and genuine commitment of all staff, the challenge and support of governors, the huge support of parents, but most of all what he called ‘the brilliance of the children.’

He added: “We have achieved an ‘outstanding’ grading because the inspector experienced our school as it always is on a day-to-day basis. Our ethos is deeply embedded and permeates all that we do.”

Chairman of Governors Paul Brewster said they were ‘justifiably proud’ of the outstanding result and also paid tribute to the efforts of staff, parents and pupils. He invited prospective parents to visit the school and see how it ‘looks and feels.’

*The photograph shows Natalie Wallis (Governor), Rev Margaret Done (Governor), Simon Morley (Head) Priya Rege (Governor) Rev Sue Allison (Rector of Bain Valley Group of Parishes), Liz Emmerson (Vice Chair of Governors), Paul Brewster (Chairman of Governors).

