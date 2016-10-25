Otters looking for new members

Talks might still be on-going to secure the future of Horncastle Otters at the town’s swimming pool but the club is already making exciting plans for next year.

They are looking for young swimmers keen to take on a new challenge. While Otters continue to encourage all children to learn to swim as a life skill, they also offer opportunities to have fun in the water through water polo and (as out picture shows) rookie lifeguard training.

There’s a signing on night for prospective new members at the pool tonight (Wednesday) from 6.30-8 while details can also be found on the club’;s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Horncastle-Otters- Swimming-Club-120281028055540/