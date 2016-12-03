Organisers hoping for big turn-out at Xmas Market

Final preparations are underway for one of the biggest days in Horncastle’s calendar - the town’s annual Christmas Market.

It will be staged this Sunday (December 4) and organisers - the town’s Festival Committee - are hoping for a bumper turn out.

Committee member Peter Foster said: “A lot of hard work has gone into organising the market.

“Everyone involved is a volunteer and we’re hoping people come along and support it.”

As revealed in the News last week, the 2o17 market has a more family orientated theme with a number of attractions for children.

Apart from more than 60 stalls, the majority of the town’s shops will be open.

Mr Foster added: “It’s a chance to put Horncastle on the map and show what the town is all about.”

Sunday’s event will be opened at 11am by town mayor Coun Bill Aron.

There will be live entertainment throughout the day featuring a variety of acts, from a local children’s choir to the Coningsby Military Wives Choir and an Adele tribute act.

Mr Foster said: “We’ve tried to come up with something for everyone.”

There’s also a stilt walker, a Punch and Judy show, exotic animals and a Santa’s grotto.

This year’s festival will also feature a number of attractions in the North Street area - apart from the Bull Ring and the Market Place.

Various road closures will be in place and organisers are asking drivers to follow diversions and signs for designated car parking.

ELDC rejected a bid by organisers for free parking.