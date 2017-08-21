Organisations partner up to help county residents

Get #ScamAware as part of a Rural Crime and Scam Engagement Day with Lincolnshire Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police.

Officers from the two organisations will be teaming up to offer helpful advice to members of the public in the Horncastle area on Tuesday August 22.

They will be focusing on how scams and rogue traders can affect rural communities and answering any queries or concerns.

Joining them will be Stuart Tweedale, Lincolnshire’s deputy police and crime commissioner, who is one of only 45 SCAMbassadors across the UK, and will be discussing rural crime and community matters.

The teams will be visiting four venues throughout the day including:

· East Barkwith Post Office – 9.30-10.30am

· Shortcakes Café, Wragby Market Place – 11am – 12pm

· Uno’s Bistro, West Street, Horncastle – 12.30-1.30pm

· JJ’s Café, Hagworthingham – 2pm – 3pm

Emma Milligan, principal trading standards officer, said: “Scammers are finding more underhand ways of defrauding people of their money, especially in rural communities.

“Through engagement events such as this and working alongside Lincolnshire Police and its PCSO’s, it enables our officers to spread the word to as many residents as possible about how to protect themselves from these criminals”

Stuart Tweedale, Lincolnshire’s deputy police and crime commissioner, said: “I have been passionate about tackling the dangers of scams for years and I am delighted to be able to play active role in tackling these crimes.

“These criminals deliberately prey on the most vulnerable in society and it is a problem that we must stamp out.”

Nigel Wass, PCSO for Horncastle NPT, says: “We’re really pleased to be joined by officers from Lincolnshire Trading Standards as part of our commitment to rural communities and welcome their support in our community engagement days.

“It only further builds on the work carried out in our Bus Beat sessions with Trading Standards, and gives members of the public in wider reaching areas the chance to ask questions and voice any concerns they may have.”

To find out more about #ScamAware visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards or follow Lincolnshire Trading Standards on @lincsts