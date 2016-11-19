Opening of new cafe in Louth is a dream for Simon

A new Charcuterie cafe has opened in New Street in Louth offering fine dining and as well as stocking a wide selection of hams and meats.

Norcino is owned by Simon Ducker.

With an Italian name, it’s no surprise there is an Italian theme to the menu.

The cafe is open for lunch and evening meals.

Simon originally launched the idea for a cafe as a crowd-funding project and attracted enough support and backing to get the premises up and running.

He describes the venue as a culinary destination where ‘you don’t just sit down and enjoy the food’, adding that customers can also order award winning hams and meats.

Among his wide selection is his own Italian version of traditional Lincolnshire Speck which won a national award earlier this year.

Bookings are being taken for Christmas in the restaurant.

Simon is also happy to discuss the range of hams and meats on sale.

• Norcino is open on Wednesday and Thursday, 9am-4pm and on Friday and Saturday from 9am through to the evening. Bookings can be made on 01507 824207 - or via Facebook, search for ‘Norcino Louth’.