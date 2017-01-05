Open days to recruit volunteers for Citizens Advice in Boston and Sleaford

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire, based at Sleaford and Boston, are holding open days to recruit more volunteers.

The CAB’s Training and Development Officer, Karen Warner said this is the ideal opportunity for anyone seeking to fulfil a New Year’s resolution to volunteer and contribute something to the community.

She said: “We have a variety of roles to recruit for and with the new year here people might want to get out of the house and learn new skills as a volunteer.

The open sessions at Boston CAB are at its main offices in Chantry House, 3 Lincoln Lane, Boston, and are tomorrow (Friday) between 9.30am and 2pm and next Tuesday between 11am and 3pm.

Mrs Warner said: “Just allow half an hour to meet the volunteers here and learn about the training as well as watching some mock interviews to help you get a feel for what to expect.”

The open sessions at Sleaford at the advice centre in Money’s Yard will take the same format, on Wednesday January 11 between 9.30am and 4pm and Thursday January 12 4-7pm. You can have a chat about the level of commitment needed and look behind the scenes.

Email karen.warner@citizensadvicemidlincs.org.uk for more information.