Online safety assembly

Children at Coningsby Holy Trinity Primary School had a special assembly called Internet Legends created by Google and Parent Zone.

The assembly, with the support of the Google team, delivered a powerful and memorable message about keeping safe online.

The set for the show was spectacular and included flashing lights, with large foam hands given to the children enabling them to interact with the games and quizzes.

Victoria Atkins MP also watched the presentation and spent time talking to the children afterwards.