Online booking to help Woodhall Spa swimmers make a spash without the queues!

To keep up with 21 st century expectations, online booking has been introduced at Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park swimming pool to help families plan their day in advance and jump the queue during the school holidays.

Manager Joe Stanhope said: “One hundred places can be pre-booked, the rest will be available on a first come, first served basis as before.

“Online ticket holders can also join season ticket holders and jump the queue - if they arrive in the first hour of general swimming– otherwise, though their tickets will still be valid for that session, they have to wait their turn to get in.”

The Spa’s open air heated pool gets very busy during hot weather in school holidays.

“This new measure will be particularly useful to families who live further away and want to be sure of getting in when they arrive.

“We want to create a balance so that those who decide at the last minute to swim can roll up as before and take their chance, while giving everyone the opportunity to pre-plan their day in advance.”

Just 15% of a day’s tickets are being offered online at the moment while their popularity is assessed. A £1 fee applies to each online booking.

The pool’s popular inflatable session is also available for online booking.

Sessions run on a Friday from 7-8pm and Saturday from 6-7pm with 50% of the tickets available online.

Full details appear on the Jubilee Park website www.jubileeparkwoodhallspa.co.uk